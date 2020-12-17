Big Deal: Taylored Fulfillment Acquires Toll Global Logistics’ U.S. Operations

iStock/edeveci77

Taylored Fulfillment Services didn’t simply purchase the physical U.S. operations of Toll Global Logistics today. The Iselin, N.J.-based company says the acquisition also tripled its footprint in key distribution metros, boosted its position as a top 100 3PL provider and unlocked more than 4.1 million square feet of tier 1 distribution space.

“By combining Toll’s port-centric operations and Taylored’s e-commerce fulfillment centers in gateway markets, the acquisition will unlock substantial efficiencies,” Taylored Chairman Jonathan Rosenthal said. “The consolidation will produce a network effect of other streamlined processes.” With enhanced service offerings including omnichannel retail, wholesale and e-commerce fulfillment, cross-dock/transloading services, value-added services and transportation solutions, Taylored has expanded its full-service port-to-door supply chain capabilities, he said.

Peter Stokes, president of Toll Global Logistics, said the sale will allow his $8.7 billion Australian logistics company to focus on the Asia-Pacific market.

The acquisition will expand Taylored’s presence in key distribution areas with centers strategically located near the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York and Miami, as well as Louisville, Ky.

“Our mission is to service our customers by leveraging our logistics expertise, continued investment in technology and a network of strategically located facilities to bring down our customers’ costs and shorten their delivery times in this rapidly escalating direct to consumer retail environment,” added Jim DeVeau, president and CEO of Taylored Services Parent Co. Inc.

Taylored was joined in the acquisition by FMI International. Terms were not disclosed.