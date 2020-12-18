Buy Some Thin Mints or Do-si-dos and Help Launch a Supply Chain Career

The new patch. (Ryder)

At a time when people rightly lament a lack of women leaders in supply chain roles, a logistics company and regional Girl Scouts council are teaming up to bake important supply chain lessons into a beloved activity that for decades has introduced girls to leadership skills.

Every year, Girl Scouts sell and distribute more than 200 million boxes of cookies nationwide — and one billion worldwide. In south Florida alone, troop members of Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida (GSTF) sell and distribute more than 400,000 boxes of cookies annually.

That’s a whole lot of Tagalongs working their way through the cookie supply chain, so it made sense to use the activity to introduce scouts to basics of logistics, procurement and so on. GSTF collaborated with Ryder System Inc. to create a program called “Girl Scout Cookies and the Supply Chain.” The first patches were awarded Dec. 12 to youngsters who had learned first-hand the role supply chain management plays in getting products into stores.

“Development of a new Girl Scout patch, particularly one as timely as supply chain management, is a real achievement,” Lori Ross, GSTF director of girl experience, said in a statement. “This was an incredible opportunity for us to partner with Ryder and the University of Tennessee to teach girls about this exciting field, especially because we can connect it to our own supply chain, cookie sales and distribution, which the Girl Scouts pioneered.”

More than 40 potential supply chain professionals of the future were involved in the GSTF pilot program, which also involved Domino’s Pizza. The curriculum will be rolled out to other councils in 2021.

“Ryder is proud to partner with the Girl Scouts, who are truly pioneers in the workings of the supply chain,” said Amy Federman, executive director of the Ryder Charitable Foundation. “Working with two of our great partners to create this patch, we’re committed to attracting more women to the industry. Including girls in that effort ensures that the introduction to logistics and supply chain concepts starts early.”

We know what you’re thinking: How can I order some Girl Scout cookies? Click here to access the scouts’ cookie finder, and please make sure you buy enough to share.