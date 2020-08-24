China Planning for Very Fast Freight Trains

Freight cars lined up at a terminal in Lianyungang, China. (iStock/gyn9038)

What does e-commerce have to do with the speed of freight rail transportation? If you’re sitting in your car at a rail crossing in the United States while a freight train rumbles by 30 mph, probably not much.

But in the not-too-distant future, new maglev freight trains in China could be humming along at 370 mph. China already has an extensive high-speed passenger train network, but its leadership is concerned about its ability to keep pace with growth in e-commerce at a time when the cost of China’s freight transport is about double that of the United States or Japan.

Previous attempts to modernize China’s freight train network stalled because of lack of demand. But this time might be different.

“China’s fast-growing e-commerce provides enormous market potential for the express freight services,” said Wu Guodong, deputy director of the locomotive and car department of China Railway, as quoted by the South China Morning Post. “We are actively researching and developing our high-speed freight trains and conducting advanced studies on market demand and operation.”

China Business Journal reported that the upgraded freight rail network would primarily transport “premium” and small packages.

The news came as talk intensified in other countries about the logistics and ramifications of moving some supply chain operations out of China.