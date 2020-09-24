Disruption Gets 3PLs, Customers Thinking More Strategically

iStock/helivideo

An study has reported annually on the state of 3PL. But never has there been a year like this.

The latest study finds customers and 3PLs want more visibility in their supply chains.

Talk about timing.

Infosys Consulting, Penn State University and Penske Logistics have been releasing an annual report on the state of logistics outsourcing since the mid-1990s. It just so happens that the 25th edition of the study is dropping during the most consequential year in memory for logistics and other supply chain matters, at a time when people are hungry for information and advice on the way forward.

Released this week, the “2021 Third-Party Logistics Study” identified that 58% of surveyed companies had seen at least a 25% reduction in supply chain operations and 6% experienced a total shutdown. It also found the disruption has impacted shippers/customers and logistics providers differently. The two areas most impacted for shippers were international transportation/logistics and manufacturing. For 3PLs, top problem areas were labor/workforce management and domestic transportation/logistics.

To help them deal with such challenges, most survey participants said they expected shippers and 3PLs to continue to form strategic rather than transactional relationships, and that technology will help them build more robust supply chains. “COVID-19 has revealed the vulnerability of modern supply chains,” Andrew Hogenson, Infosys Consulting global managing partner for consumer goods, retail and logistics, said in a statement. “Effective risk management will be key to prepare for future disruptions and to achieve recovery and growth in the post-pandemic era.”

The results suggest that many companies want to make their supply chains more resilient, such as by improving their visibility across multiple tiers or by using suppliers located closer to home. Forty-five percent of shippers stated that their risk management coverage extended into multiple layers of suppliers downstream and upstream, and 37% forecasted that future supply chains would rely less on global capabilities and more on domestic or local capabilities.

“Visibility is increasingly vital in the supply chain, but even more so when there is a risk of disruption or during a recovery,” said Andy Moses, senior vice president of sales and solutions for Penske Logistics. “Visibility allows those within the supply chain to get ahead of an interruption, potentially mitigating problems before they have an impact on customers or other stakeholders in the supply chain. Properly orchestrated and tech enabled, visibility sets the stage for a rapid response by alerting supply chain execution teams to focus on the issues of greatest importance, out of the thousands and millions of ordinary transactions occurring.”

You can access the study here.