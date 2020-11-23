Do Shoppers Expect a Christmas Miracle?

iStock/endopack

Everybody knows this holiday season is different. With the e-commerce boom, some have even predicted retailers and consumers will confront a “shipageddon” as 2020 nears its close.

A new survey, however, paints a much more optimistic picture of what lies in store for us. The survey by XPO Logistics discovered that 85% of consumers believe that their online holiday purchases will arrive on time.

Moreover, this sentiment does not appear to be the grownup version of believing in Santa Claus. They might not be quite as confident as the folks ordering from home, but retailers are feeling optimistic, too.

XPO Logistics said 91% of retail respondents said they felt prepared to manage the surge in e-commerce orders. This confidence might be due to steps many have taken to absorb the impact of the most e-commerce-driven holiday season ever. For example, they have been offering sales earlier than in previous holiday seasons (57% of those surveyed), added outsourced supply chain support from 3PL and transportation providers (62%) and added or plan to add warehousing support (60%). They did, however, express some misgivings about the pressures facing inventory levels and technology.

It all comes down to preparation. “This holiday season is going to test even the best supply chains and logistics,” Stephen Rogers, executive director of the Deloitte Insights Consumer Industry Center, said earlier this year. “Retailers who successfully address last-mile requirements this season will like what they find in their own holiday stocking.”