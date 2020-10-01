Executives Expect COVID-19 Challenges to Linger

iStock/Amorn Suriyan

More than half-a-year into it, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the top supply chain concern of business executives.

Nearly 60% of senior-level decision-makers put it at the top of their worry list. That was well ahead of other capital-D disruptions such as cyberattacks (41%), over-reliance on a single supplier or country (30%) and natural disasters (20%). About 2% reported that “we are not currently facing any risks to our supply chain.” That was either a statistical blip or those few companies have stumbled upon the mother of all best practices.

The most common impacts reported included fluctuations in supplier prices, paused or slowed orders and supplier bankruptcies. Moreover, more than 90% of companies predicted global supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on them.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic dealt an unprecedented shock to supply chains, and our survey shows that it remains a threat to operational stability,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Interos, a provider of supply chain risk management consulting services. “Organizations have begun to realize the importance of continuously monitoring their suppliers for risks and disruptions, but more can be done.”

Some of the findings of the survey corroborated the conclusions of another recent study, which revealed that if there is a weak link somewhere in your company’s cybersecurity, you likely will find it in a vendor somewhere in your supply chain. “On average, 39% of any given organization’s supply chain data exists externally, in their supplier’s IT systems,” Bisceglie noted. “This emphasizes the need for organizations to ensure continuous monitoring of their suppliers’ cybersecurity capabilities, as well as their own.”

Most of the companies in the Interos study said they are trying to improve their supply chains’ resilience, most often by identifying and employing alternative suppliers, continuous monitoring and increasing onshoring capabilities. Of course, “Finding new suppliers or moving manufacturing back to the U.S. is easier said than done,” Bisceglie said. “The first step to improving resiliency and better managing risks is having clear visibility across the end-to-end supply chain and understanding what alternatives exist for any threats identified.”

The complete Interos study can be downloaded here.