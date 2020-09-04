FedEx Ramping Up Ahead of ‘Unprecedented’ Holiday Season

iStock/hapabapa

E-commerce is proving to be the salvation of both retailers and shoppers during the year of the pandemic.

To meet this growing demand, FedEx has joined the ranks of companies bulking up capabilities in the latter half of 2020.

This includes hiring tens of thousands of new FedEx employees.

FedEx Corp. announced it would prepare for an “unprecedented” 2020 holiday shipping surge by hiring an additional 70,000 employees. That’s about the population of Wilmington, Del., in case you’re wondering. It’s also nearly 30% higher than the company’s hiring for the 2019 holiday season.

The Memphis-based company also said it was expanding its year-round Sunday residential ground coverage to reach nearly 95 percent of the U.S. population, effective Sept. 13. Other enhancements include infrastructure improvements such as 8 new or expanded large package facilities to “further enable the safe and efficient handling of items like TVs and furniture, which consumers are increasingly ordering online,” FedEx said.

“These strategic investments will help better support what is expected to be an unprecedented holiday shipping season.”

“FedEx has nearly 50 years’ experience flexing our network to stay ahead of what’s next,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer. “We’re excited to have expanded our e-commerce capabilities even further—including the acceleration of FedEx Ground’s seven-day a week residential delivery, investments in automated facilities and growth in our FedEx Freight Direct service and our retail convenience network. These strategic investments will help better support what is expected to be an unprecedented holiday shipping season.”

These are heady times for companies like FedEx. Brie Carere, FedEx’s chief marketing officer, told media that “with the growth of e-commerce and the increased need for our industry, and FedEx services in particular, we see increased revenue quality. I absolutely think that fundamentally, that yield per shipment will continue to increase and accelerate.”

FedEx isn’t the only logistics company to staff up. Last month, DHL Supply Chain said it planned to hire an additional 7,000 employees through 2020. “This year, with an accelerated shift toward e-commerce, non-retail industries potentially seeing a resurgence in pent-up demand, and consumer goods and life sciences and healthcare companies continuing to ramp up their production capabilities, many of our customers are facing their most unpredictable fourth quarter ever,” said Scott Sureddin, CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America.