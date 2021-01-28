Fetch, Honeywell Roll Out New AMR Solution for Distribution Centers

The Fetch PalletTransport1500 can move payloads of up to 2,504 pounds.

Distribution centers are getting squeezed from both sides. On one, the e-commerce boom and consumers’ next- or same-day delivery expectations are increasing the volume and cycle time pressures on fulfillment centers.

Meanwhile, the facilities scrambling to meet these expectations depend on a limited labor supply. Plus, they need to protect their workers’ health and safety to an even greater extent during the pandemic. As a Gartner paper pointed out this week, that pressure is increasing demand for robotic solutions.

“Even the most well-managed distribution centers are struggling to keep up with the ongoing growth of e-commerce, which is putting tremendous stress on facilities and warehouse associates to move goods in and out of facilities at record speed,” Stefan Nusser, chief product officer for Fetch Robotics, observed in a statement released today.

Fetch has partnered with Honeywell Intelligrated to roll out an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) contactless pallet transport system to move large payloads. PalletTransport1500 is designed to support cross-docking, return and case picking workflows in e-commerce fulﬁllment, store replenishment and wholesale distribution center operations.

PalletTransport1500 consists of the Fetch Freight1500 AMR with an integrated lift and a pick-up and delivery station. When combined with Honeywell Intelligrated’s Momentum WES, the system can manage long-haul material transport without human involvement. By handling movements in the facility and limiting forklifts to inbound and outbound docks, Fetch explained, the pallet conveyance solution reduces injuries and creates a safer, more-efficient warehouse environment.

“To compete in the fast-paced, high-stakes world of e-commerce, modern distribution and fulfillment center operations are introducing increasing levels of automation,” said Thomas Evans, chief technology officer of Honeywell Robotics. “Too often these automated systems operate independently, performing very discrete tasks and processes. This collaboration with Fetch to have a turnkey solution with Momentum gives those in the e-commerce industry a competitive advantage that will optimize productivity, increase operational safety and provide significant return on investment.”

