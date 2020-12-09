Five Steps to Improve Profitability for Logistics Companies

iStock/krausphoto

Logistics companies that transform their pricing could increase revenue by 2-4%, translating to as much as a 30-60% increase in operating profit, according to McKinsey & Co.

“The COVID-19 crisis has intensified the urgency to improve pricing strategies and may have increased the value at stake,” McKinsey said in an article uploaded this week. “This is a challenging environment for the industry, and full recovery is likely to take approximately three to five years. A strategic and analytics-based pricing transformation can generate positive returns — though uncertainty remains around prices, volume forecasts and premium services.”

To reap the maximum benefit of a pricing transformation, the consulting firm recommended that logistics companies follow these five steps:

Optimize contract mix in the medium and long term. Set contract prices by reflecting value. Improve spot pricing through decision-support systems. Reduce margin leakage. Get the organization in shape to get the price right.

“Now is an opportune time for logistics companies to tackle pricing,” McKinsey advised. “Not only does pricing offer the highest bottom-line potential of all levers, but the cost of a pricing transformation is also typically amortized within six months. COVID-19 has brought many industry best practices into question, and companies that can channel the resulting momentum to reimagine pricing will be well positioned to thrive in the next normal.”

More details about these recommendations can be read here.