Five Trends to Watch — or Watch Out For — in 2021

Bankruptcies of niche suppliers and the threat of cyberattacks are among the challenges supply chain managers could face in 2021.

Everstream Analytics identified those as two of five trends to watch in its third annual risk report. The supply chain analytics company noted that “after the most turbulent year in living memory, 2021 looks set to be a year of recovery for supply chains severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But that recovery won’t necessarily be smooth sailing for all stakeholders. “The unpredictability of the virus spread, and associated disruptions to transport and business operations, will continue to be a defining feature of global supply chains well into the coming year,” its report concluded.

Everstream explained that the recovery could be complicated by macro trends it identified as:

Shorter, more-localized supply chains — Nearshoring and reshoring became popular topics of discussion after the pandemic disrupted global supply chains. “Bringing offshore manufacturing closer to home may not be as easy as it sounds, however,” Everstream observed. “A mass exodus of global supply chains uprooting out of China remains unlikely for several reasons. These include a lack of sufficient access to mature manufacturing facilities and the reliability of transportation infrastructure in alternative markets.”

Everstream’s 61-page risk report can be downloaded here.