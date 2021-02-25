Gap Expanding Fulfillment Network with New Texas Facility

The Texas center will join a network of Gap fulfillment facilities like this one in Ohio.

Gap Inc. is building a $140 million state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Longview, Texas, that it says will help it keep pace with the growth of online ordering.

The retail apparel giant will break ground on the 850,000-square-foot facility in April. It will be capable of processing one million units per day when fully operational by August 2022.

“As we look to deliver on our three-year strategy and double our online business, we needed to expand our fulfillment network to provide a great experience for our customers today and ensure we have the ability to grow in the future,” said Shawn Curran, chief operating officer.

In a statement, Gap explained that even prior to the pandemic it had set out to transform “our traditional distribution centers into highly automated, cross-channel ‘customer experience centers’ intended to serve customers wherever they are shopping. While the Longview facility will initially serve Old Navy’s growing online business, many of the company’s customer experience centers have the capability to seamlessly serve both online and retail orders in one facility.”

The Gap operates six similar facilities across North America, including an operation in Groveport, Ohio, that Supply Chain Best Practices visited and profiled last year. The facilities also serve Gap Inc. brands Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack.