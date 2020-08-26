Head’s Up, People. It’s Time to Hand Out Grades

iStock/AntonioGuillem

Michigan and South Carolina were among only 5 states to earn an “A” for their “manufacturing industry health” in the latest annual version of a national scorecard. Illinois, Texas and several other states earned middling “Cs.” As for New York, New Mexico and a handful of others, let’s just say that double-secret probation might be in your future if you don’t make some changes, mister.

Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research grades the states on many factors in its “2020 Manufacturing and Logistics National Report.” For the category of overall manufacturing industry health, the report takes into consideration the share of total income earned by manufacturing employees in each state, the wage premium paid to manufacturing workers relative to the other states’ employees and the share of manufacturing employment per capita.

Other, narrower categories include “logistics industry health” (Ohio and Pennsylvania are among the head of the class here), “human capital” (where the three far north states of Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota constitute their own National Honor Society) and “productivity and innovation” (California, North Carolina and New Jersey are some of the standouts in this category). Note to Idaho: You might want to see whether Washington state will agree to be your study partner in “sector diversification” class. There must be something creative you can do with all those potatoes!

The “Manufacturing and Logistics National Report” doesn’t seek to rank states, but rather to score them across categories that are important to site selection experts in the manufacturing and logistics industries. Any chest-thumping or nose-tweaking is at the individual discretion of readers of the report.

Notably, Indiana, home to Ball State, is an overachiever in the category of “tax climate” and one of the few states to earn an “A.”

As a lifelong Chicagoan, I am not surprised, having seen the Hoosier State lure away many formerly Illinois-based manufacturers. But also as a lifelong Chicagoan, I have to say, have you ever actually been to Indiana?

Kidding, Hoosiers. I’m also not surprised the Land of Lincoln got an “D” in the same category. And as for Illinois’ performance in the category of “Expected Fiscal Liability Gap,” well, let’s just leave that discussion for another time. We’re pretty good at that here!