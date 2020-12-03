Here’s Wishing You a Scrappy Christmas

iStock/lucigerma

From conducting business meetings from a couch you share with a napping dog to exchanging Thanksgiving Day greetings with Aunt Martha via Zoom — not necessarily a bad thing; we were dreading her famous cranberry salad anyway — 2020 has been a year of forced reinvention.

Now, just in time for the holidaze, the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) offers “5 Ways to Reinvent Holiday Shopping This Season.” Stefan Read, vice president of engagements at Toronto’s Jackman Reinvents, blogs that “retailers large and small are getting creative and scrappy with strategies for inventory management and online sales. That doesn’t mean that in-store shopping is obsolete, but it’s definitely undergoing a transformation.”

Via the ASCM LinkedIn page, Read offers these five best practices to help your business get its scrappy on during this strange season:

Black Friday isn’t really a single day this year. Online deals, inventory assurance and gift inspiration are what matter to buyers. Consider using apps such as FaceTime and WeChat to bring customers to your stores virtually. Malls still matter! Consumers continue to appreciate their one-stop convenience, making this a curbside Christmas for many people. Make sure your omnichannel seams aren’t showing. “Proper inventory tracking should be used to limit store trips, as a recent Google survey found that 67% of shoppers plan to confirm online that an item is in stock before going to buy it,” Read blogged. Get personal. 66% of shoppers plan to visit more local shops this year, according to Google. Make sure they have a great experience at your store by, for instance, offering personalized online shopping and following up to make sure they’re satisfied. “After all, everyone is looking for more ways to unite in this isolated world,” Read noted.

“The 2020 holiday shopping season seems daunting to many retailers right now, but with all of the changes they’re facing, there is great chance for reinvention,” Read wrote. “Retailers can use this opportunity to change for the better and continue growing their business.”