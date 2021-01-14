How a Logistics Company Achieves ‘Escape Velocity’

iStock/R_Tee

German logistics company Kuehne + Nagel International began to expand its IT capabilities earlier than many of its competitors, allowing it to collaborate with its customers and manage its physical and digital supply chains globally. It also implemented multiple cost-optimization initiatives that targeted process, productivity and quality assurance improvements. These and other activities helped the company grow steadily between 2003 and 2018, even during the Great Recession of a dozen years ago.

Why does that matter? According to McKinsey and Co., logistics industry “outperformers” like Kuehne + Nagel invest deeply in their core businesses by enhancing existing competencies, improving operational efficiency and developing technological platforms. As a result, they are more likely to enjoy steady growth even when times are bad. Therefore, they will be more likely than some of their peers in shipping, contract logistics, freight forwarding, trucking, post and parcel delivery, or freight rail services to survive and perhaps even come out ahead from the current pandemic-triggered recession.

“Rather than prioritizing operating margins, the most resilient logistics players are using this dif­fi­cult environment to position themselves for future growth while remaining flexible enough to respond to shifting conditions,” McKinsey declares. “The goal is to achieve ‘escape velocity‘ from the crisis when the time comes.”

Indeed, the consulting firm asserts that although the logistics industry “has been hit hard by the current crisis, those that outperformed during the last downturn are bouncing back faster than the overall sector.”

McKinsey spells it out in more detail here. It is not an easy process, but it advises that “logistics players looking to come out strong into the recovery should prioritize the core business, seek geographic expansion opportunities and use M&A as a platform for growth.”