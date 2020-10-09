How to Turn the Last Mile into the Green Mile

iStock/vencavolrab

Many consumers expect businesses to demonstrate sustainability throughout their operations and products — all the way to their front doors, in fact.

It’s a given today that they care whether you and your suppliers’ manufacturing operations are working to limit environmental degradation and ferret out unfair labor practices. But for retail companies in particular, there’s a growing realization that the buyer wants to feel good about that trip from your fulfillment center to their home, too.

“The concept is to use sustainability as a currency,” said Tom Enright, vice president analyst at Gartner, during the virtual EMEA Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ this week. “Most consumers want the delivery process to be carbon-neutral and would pay more for sustainable packaging. Concern for sustainability is becoming universal.”

Enright and Gartner say retailers can do three things to demonstrate they manage a sustainable last mile:

Offer more sustainable delivery speeds — We might assume customers always want their packages to arrive ASAP, but that’s not always the case. Try presenting them with alternative delivery scenarios. “For example, the planting of trees in exchange for a carbon-reducing delivery method is a highly effective incentive for consumers to wait longer for package delivery,” Gartner said. “And for retailers, the extra lead time enables better inventory distribution across the supply chain.” Provide recyclable packaging — The technologies and regulations involved here can get complex, and Gartner recommends companies get involved with associations and other groups for ideas and alliances. Accept “re-commerce” as a part of sustainable retailing — This involves enabling customers to donate or resell unwanted products rather than send them to landfills. Gartner said the list of companies already practicing this includes REI, H&M, and Patagonia, as well as new online retailers such as Poshmark, The RealReal and Kidizen.

As Enright explained, these companies have “moved away from just selling products to also really listening to consumers’ environmental concerns about how orders are delivered.” Is your company listening?

