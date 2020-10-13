Inspire Takes Step to Improve Supplier Visibility Across Brands

iStock/hapabapa

Inspire Brands, whose portfolio includes more than 11,000 restaurants, announced it is rolling out the CMX1 platform globally for supply chain quality management. Inspire said its priorities of food quality and safety inspired it to place its order for CMX’s enterprise quality management software.

“The use of CMX1 will be an important part to the successful move toward a more integrated approach across all our brands,” said Byron Theodore, senior director of global quality assurance for Inspire Brands. “With its unique ability to manage and bring visibility across multiple brands, CMX1 is designed to do the heavy lifting by centralizing data, decreasing paper and enabling automation to ensure our suppliers are meeting our expectations and standards as we scale.”

Inspire plans to deploy CMX1 across its current portfolio of brands to unify and automate:

Supplier evaluations, onboarding and product commercialization approvals.

Product specification authoring and approvals including internal collaboration with R&D and suppliers.

Ongoing quality management and monitoring through product testing, evaluations and inspections.

Collecting GFSI audits and conducting onsite and virtual process control audits at supplier production facilities.

Supply chain traceability, including the resolution of product quality incidents, and executing product withdrawals and recalls.

Enterprise reporting and supplier scorecards.

Atlanta-based Inspire’s brands include Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco and Jimmy John’s.

“We are honored to be working with such a world-class company in Inspire Brands,” CMX CEO Mitch Porche said in a statement. “The partnership is a great match for the CMX1 platform, as it is specifically designed to handle their need for centralized visibility and control, while having the flexibility to accommodate the differences across brands. It’s also designed to scale, should Inspire add more brands to its portfolio in the future.”