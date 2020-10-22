Is It ‘Time to Rip Up the Old Playbook?’

iStock/fotek

Global supply chain activity surged in the third quarter after initial coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. That activity has since moderated, according to the company that shared the data, and Q4 performance will be “critical” in determining whether a recovery is truly sustainable. Complicating matters for many suppliers is a lack of digitization in supply chain.

The number of purchase orders and invoices exchanged across global supply chains rose by 15% in Q3 after falling by a similar margin in Q2, according to the latest Index of Global Trade Health from Tradeshift. They began to fall back again in August and September.

“Global lockdown restrictions created a pressure cooker environment for supply chains,” Tradeshift CEO Christian Lanng said in a statement. “When the restrictions began to ease, we saw orders start to surge in June. This momentum continued into July before tailing off rapidly as supply lines normalized. Order volumes on our platform are comfortably ahead of where they were in Q2, but supply chains will need to hit a higher gear again in Q4 before we can to point to a sustainable recovery. The next few months will be critical.”

Q3 activity will probably provide a cashflow boost to suppliers toward the end of 2020, Tradeshift said. But it added that the average small business has just 27 days of cash in reserve, and “many will be coming dangerously close to running out of money.”

“Lack of digitization in global supply chains makes it very hard to unlock the liquidity that’s owed to suppliers,” Lanng said. “So, instead of getting paid quickly, suppliers have to wait months before orders translate into cash. We should start to see some of the current liquidity pressure begin to ease in Q4. Whether or not every supplier will make it that far is another question. If ever there was a time to rip up the old playbook and start doing things differently, it is now.”

The full index report can be downloaded here.