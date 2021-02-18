J.B. Hunt and Google Join Forces to Improve Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Similarly to how you might find new information every day, you apparently can beef up your logistics operation the same way: You can Google it.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Google announced they forged a multi-year strategic alliance to accelerate J.B. Hunt’s digital transformation and collaborate on next-generation supply chain platform technology. With the help of Google’s cloud technologies, J.B. Hunt said it will expand its ability to digitally connect shipments and available capacity, increasing efficiencies and enhancing visibility.

“The transportation and logistics industry is fundamental to the health and security of the global economy,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Our partnership with J.B. Hunt creates a unique opportunity to transform the shipping and logistics experience through the use of AI, ML and other technologies to help businesses — and the logistics industry as a whole — innovate for the future.”

The two companies said their efforts will focus on “three transformational areas”:

Open cloud capabilities to create a sophisticated operating model;

data science to drive efficiency; and

co-innovation to drive future solutions.

“Powering J.B. Hunt 360 on Google Cloud will help drive us forward in our mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “This alliance is groundbreaking in our industry and we expect it will produce innovative solutions meeting transportation and logistics needs.”