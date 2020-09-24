JLL Task Force to Help Retailers Convert from Bricks to Clicks

iStock/William_Potter

E-commerce was already growing in popularity at the start of 2020, but no one could have foreseen the sonic boom it has since experienced.

To put some numbers to it, Armstrong & Associates today said Q2 e-tail sales reached $211.5 billion, an increase of 31.8% from Q1 and a “whopping” 44.5% increase from Q2 2019. The 3PL market research firm estimated that e-commerce retail today represents 16.1% of U.S. retail sales. Others, such as real estate and investment firm JLL, think the percentage is even larger, illustrating the tremendous pressure put on retailers to adjust their focus from bricks to clicks.

“Not many retailers could have foreseen the dramatic acceleration in online spending and pick up in store that the pandemic threw at retailers,” David Zoba, JLL global retail chairman, said in a statement. “Retailers were stuck between the operating challenges of meeting physical store regulations, which often differed for each location, while also facing increased pressure to meet online order demand. Plus, we were sorting product distribution options in a marketplace that was occluded on who could deliver at all.”

To help clients in the retail sector adjust to their new last-mile challenges, the real estate and investment firm this week announced it had created a retail/industrial task force to offer advice in areas including:

Supply chain

Retail and e-commerce distribution

Urban logistics

Retail redevelopment

“Pre-COVID, only the top global retailers were truly investing in and focusing on the last mile,” said Kris Bjorson, JLL head of retail e-commerce distribution for the Americas. “Now that U.S. consumers have helped e-commerce surge above 20% of total retail sales — a three- to five-year leap forward — we see a tremendous opportunity to help all retailers in a better way, integrated as one team with every area of expertise required today.”

“Dark stores or vacancies often present an ideal opportunity for last-mile fulfillment center conversions.”

Today, many retailers are looking at repurposing their unneeded space to serve as fulfillment centers. For instance, Best Buy last month announced it would convert about 250 of its stores to handle expanded roles as e-commerce shipping hubs.

“Dark stores or vacancies often present an ideal opportunity for last-mile fulfillment center conversions, especially as e-commerce delivery competition continues to grow,” observed Naveen Jaggi, JLL president of retail advisory services for the Americas.