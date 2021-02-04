Land of Lincoln to Offer Online Supply Chain Training

iStock/fizkes

Approximately two out of five jobs in the United States are directly related to the supply chain. And, despite growing use of automation among employers, e-commerce/supply chain-related job openings are the fastest-growing employment category, according to LinkedIn.

That trend has caught the notice of states and local governments concerned about residents who have lost jobs in other sectors during the pandemic. This week, the state of Illinois announced what it called a “first of its kind” training program to prepare its residents for jobs fueled by the growing e-commerce industry.

“As our workforce is reshaped by the pandemic, two things have never been clearer: the need to invest in workforce programs that prepare our workers for the jobs of the future as well as strategic programs that can support our health response, which relies heavily on the supply chain,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said yesterday. “This innovative training model responds to these needs and builds on the work we started from day one of this crisis to support Illinois workers and communities as we work to build back our economy.”

In partnership with Illinois-based Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the state will pilot the program in the supply chain hubs of southern Cook County, Metro East (St. Louis area) and southern Illinois. Beginning next month, 250 participants will begin a one-week virtual training program covering topics such as inventory management, logistics, consumer distribution principles and basic management skills.

Successful participants will receive a certificate in Essential Supply Chain Management Skills. They also will have the opportunity to work with their local workforce agencies to apply for supply chain careers available in their area.

“The ASCM Foundation is committed to strengthening supply chains around the world by attracting more people to the industry and providing the education and training necessary for career success,” ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi said. “While COVID-19 has posed unprecedented challenges on everyone, we know that Illinois is still a leader in the national supply chain and a top destination for skilled talent. Working alongside the state of Illinois and hiring companies, we’ll bring industry-based training to help facilitate career opportunities for Illinoisans who are ready to take the next steps in their careers.”

Companies participating in the pilot include Continental Tires, Geodis, DB Schenker, Worldwide Technologies, PepsiCo and Phoenix Elevator. More information can be found here.