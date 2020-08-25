Legislators on Board with Freight Rail Relief

iStock/madsci

At a time when much of the economy seems to have gone off the rails, a bipartisan group of congressmen this week plans to introduce legislation to help a key part of the freight and logistics sector get back on track.

The Freight RAILCAR (Rail Assistance and Investment to Launch Coronavirus-era Activity and Recovery) Act would provide a tax credit for railcar leasing and manufacturing companies to offset the cost of replacing two existing railcars with a new fuel-efficient railcar or for refurbishing an existing railcar. It also proposes a tax credit for capital expenditures that modernize equipment and technology to meet environmental standards. Both credits would be temporary.

“Railway suppliers are facing increasingly difficult economic circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and many have been forced to significantly reduce their manufacturing workforces,” said Nicole Brewin, SVP of government and public affairs for the Railway Supply Institute (RSI). “The Freight RAILCAR Act will help incentivize private investment in the freight railcar manufacturing industry to preserve thousands of American jobs, reduce our carbon footprint and ensure the integrity of our critical rail supply chains.”

The legislation is sponsored by congressmen Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The rail supplier industry generates more than $5 billion in annual economic value and directly employs more than 9,400 people in Illinois, which might explain the bill’s large contingent from the Land of Lincoln.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting infrastructure across the country, including the railway supply industry which is vital to the freight rail system,” LaHood said. “This bill will spur job growth in the freight rail manufacturing sector, creating opportunities to invest and innovate in the critical infrastructure of freight rail, and strengthen our transportation system as we work to recover from COVID-19.”

According to RSI, the freight railcar manufacturing industry directly supported 65,000 jobs in all 50 states prior to the pandemic. However, a goal of the new bill is to benefit freight rail users with the increased efficiency and capacity of new railcars, thus impacting a much wider segment of the economy, including retailers and manufacturers.