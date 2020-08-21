Looking Ahead to a Decade of Change in Warehouse and Distribution

iStock/DedMityay

Does this observation sound familiar? “The customer’s expectations are changing with much greater frequency these days but we can’t just change the infrastructure on a dime. You really have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what’s going to happen next.”

That’s the lament of one of more than 200 professionals who participated in an ambitious new study of the warehouse and distribution (W&D) industry. “Logistics 2030: Navigating a Disruptive Decade (Year 2-Warehousing and Distribution)” sought to learn not only “what’s going to happen next” but what changes are in store for the industry in the next decade.

One key finding: Blame it on the “Amazon effect” if you like, but those high-maintenance customers aren’t going to ease up. In fact, study participants said they expected “rising customer expectations” to be the No. 1 challenge they will face in 2030. Also among the expected top 5 challenges are operating cost volatility, technology deployment costs, a “perpetual labor shortage” and automation deployment.

“W&D leaders will continue to face a considerable operational task,” the study noted. “Succeeding under these conditions requires investment in technology enhancement, talent retention and operational transformation.”

Or, as another survey participant put it: “Doing things faster and cheaper, at a time when everyone also wants everything personalized, is really, really hard.”

It is hard, and to help you prepare for the decade ahead, study authors (which included Auburn University’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council) suggest you follow these 5 best practices in the 2020s:

Enhance your organization’s rapid fulfillment capability. Upgrade your distribution strategy. “Harness the forces of change,” starting with a “coalition of W&D managers and associates to pursue operational improvements and drive commitment to customer satisfaction.” Invest in the W&D skills that will be needed in the future. Take a strategic approach to technology adoption.

The days of the warehouse being just a big room where we kept the pallets are long gone. Or as this old-timer told the study authors: “When I started in this business, we talked about getting the order cycle down to 8 days. Now we have to pick and ship within hours.”

Hours? By the time we get to 2030, the customer expectations could be measured in minutes. To help you get ready for this brave new world, the study can be downloaded here.