Manage Upwards So Supply Chain Gets the Influence it Deserves

iStock/Bulat Silvia

Even in 2020, supply chain “is at the bottom of the list” in many companies’ strategic thinking.

Gartner has 3 recommendations to help you change that.

I’m thinking of starting an online petition to get Time to name the supply chain its “person” of the year for 2020. Would you sign it?

OK, the competition this year is tough: pro-democracy and anti-violence activists, COVID-19 frontline workers, firefighters trying to keep vast swathes of forests from being turned to ash and, of course, my family for putting up with me these past several months.

But your average shopper today has a greater undertanding of the important role played by supply chains — and people like you — in keeping their store shelves, medicine cabinets and online shopping carts stocked. True, many had maybe not heard of a “supply chain” prior to March, but I bet the term gathers almost as much online interest today as “Prince Harry Meghan Markle.” (I’ll fact-check that later.)

Now, if our hypothetical masked shopper pushing their cart down the aisle of Target of Kroger gets it, what about your CEO or board? After all we’ve been through, do they understand your role and what you do for the organization?

“To drive performance, the chief supply chain officer (CSCO) must be viewed as a critical partner with whom other leaders work to solve operational and strategic challenges,” Gartner blogged today. “Currently that is not the case, according to [our] research. Senior business executives rank the CSCO role at the bottom of the list when asked to rate key pairings for working on something new.”

That’s not good.

To get the credit and influence the supply chain role deserves, Gartner recommends you and your team adopt these 3 best practices:

Become the partner of choice — Make sure the suits know about both your expertise and your interactions with other departments, like engineering and marketing. Asking for more funding? You need to be able to explain how your proposal would contribute to achieving the company’s other goals.

Show resilience in turbulent times — “Showing leadership at the board level means designing a supply chain organization that is resilient enough to respond in real time,” Gartner noted. “For example, many supply chains responded swiftly to global trade challenges by collaborating with supply chain partners to absorb additional cost, moving manufacturing operations to alternative countries or switching sourcing to different locations to minimize import duties.”

Influence the future through supply chain — Articulate how the supply chain can “leverage new technologies, business models, and products and services to support the growth of the business.”

“As a CSCO looking to build your business influence, begin your journey by understanding the board’s and CEO’s priorities for the organization,” the blog advised. “Then make solid connections between those priorities and the work that your supply chain does.”

Bottom line: Although the Time cover is probably not happening, the supply chain function has a very real opportunity (and need) to get more involved in setting your company’s strategic direction. But first you might have to educate your boss on what you and the team bring to the table.