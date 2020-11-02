Merger Will Address ‘Unprecedented Shift’ in Business Demands

iStock/gorodenkoff

Parties to an approximately $1.5 acquisition that was announced today say the merger will help client organizations improve the resilience of their supply chains.

Coupa Software said it had acquired Ann Arbor, Mich.-based LLamasoft. LLamasoft’s customers include Boeing, Danone S.A., Home Depot and Nestlé. Coupa, headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., said the acquisition will strengthen its supply chain capabilities.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented shift in what businesses are demanding to effectively manage their supply chains,” noted Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa chairman and CEO. “They need instant visibility, agile planning capabilities and timely risk mitigation support. LLamasoft’s deep supply chain expertise and sophisticated data science and modeling capabilities, combined with the roughly $2 trillion of cumulative transactional spend data we have in Coupa, will empower businesses with the intelligence needed to pivot on a dime.”

Coupa is known for its cloud-based business spend management (BSM) software.

“This very timely acquisition comes as supply chains are undergoing tremendous disruption that is best navigated using AI-enabled decision processes surrounding a digital twin of the end-to-end supply chain,” Mickey North Rizza, program vice president of enterprise applications and digital commerce at International Data Corporation, said in a statement. “Incorporating supply chain planning capabilities as part of a comprehensive BSM strategy will give companies more visibility and control across their direct and indirect spend.”