New Index Quantifies Supply Chain Risks

Let’s face it: You live in a risky world, you help manage a supply chain in a risky business environment and, at one time, you probably thought “Risky Business” was a pretty good movie.

Hey, it’s OK: We still think it’s funny when the Porsche rolls into Lake Michigan.

Even better: The Center for Supply Chain Research (CSCR) at Lehigh University and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals are rolling out a new tool to help you track some of the many risks inherent in supply chains. The Lehigh Business Supply Chain Risk Management Index (LRMI) reports on how supply chain managers rank 10 broad areas of supply chain risk.

“Managers tend to be focused on issues that are immediately pressing,” said Zach Zacharia, associate professor of supply chain management at Lehigh and CSCR director. “They don’t have time to check with their peers and get a sense of the bigger picture. Now, LRMI does that for you.”

The quarterly LRMI scores 10 categories of risk on a scale of 1-100. They are:

Customer risk

Cyber security risk

Economic risk

Environmental risk

Government intervention risk

Operational risk

Quality risk

Supplier risk

Technological risk

Transportation risk

Parents find out about the party you threw while they were out of town risk (Kidding about this one.)

Zacharia explained the index will help its users identify and, hopefully, prepare for challenges that might have been off their radar. “A number near 70 is extremely ‘high risk,'” he said. “With the high amount of disruption and uncertainty associated with the pandemic, it is easy for managers to believe that everything is high risk, but the LRMI assesses what particular set of risks stand out as especially problematic.”

More information about LRMI — and the opportunity to participate in it — can be found here.