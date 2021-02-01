New Retail Fulfillment Channels Remain a Work in Progress

iStock/hapabapa

The pandemic has had a profound effect on how retailers approach fulfillment. With consumers’ in-store shopping visits greatly curtailed for nearly a year now, many retailers have been exploring approaches including curbside pickup (51% of retailers), buy-online-pick-up-in-store/BOPIS (33%), alternative pickup locations (28%) and same-day delivery (27%).

But a recent survey of 1,000 retailers and brands found many struggle with pain points as they navigate this transition. Bringg, a delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, said its survey revealed that:

The biggest pain points when it comes to scaling delivery are working with multiple fleets (36%), scheduling delivery times with customers (30%) and a lack of real-time visibility once the order is out for delivery (20%).

Lack of visibility (39%) and lack of brand control (31%) are the biggest pain points when it comes to working with external fleets for delivery, followed by cost (29%).

As for pain points associated with delivering on time, retailers reported the number of drivers available (29%), dispatch and routing issues (20%), and travel distance between warehouse, retail location and delivery point (19%) as their main challenges.

“COVID-19 put an enormous amount of pressure on e-commerce, leaving retailers in a rush to implement fulfillment capabilities that met changing consumer behaviors and demands,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. “As we look at 2021 and beyond, especially as e-commerce is expected to account for 19.2% of all retail sales by 2024, retailers that prioritize delivery and fulfillment operations will see greater operational efficiencies and provide premium customer experiences.”

