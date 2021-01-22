New Supply Chain Resilience Strategy Earns Praise

iStock/Ridofranz

A White House executive action this week that ordered the creation of a national Pandemic Supply Chain Resilience Strategy is being praised by professionals who are intimately familiar with supply chain issues.

President Biden called for the strategy, which is meant to “design, build and sustain a long-term capability in the United States to manufacture supplies for future pandemics and biological threats,” to be completed within 180 days.

The final document is to include an “analysis of the role of foreign supply chains in America’s pandemic supply chain,” “mechanisms to address points of failure in the supply chains and to ensure necessary redundancies” and a review of “approaches to assess and maximize the value and efficacy of public/private partnerships and the value of federal investments in latent manufacturing capacity.”

The strategy was cheered in the private sector, including by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM).

“As we’ve seen, it’s very difficult to address this pandemic on a city-by-city, state-by-state basis,” ASCM said in a statement released today. “We applaud this executive order calling to maximize public/private partnerships among government, healthcare, manufacturing and supply chain/logistics professionals to work together. We are grateful the new administration has put in place a plan to design, build and sustain a long-term capability to manufacture supplies for future pandemics and threats.”

Jay Timmons, CEO and president of the National Association of Manufacturers tweeted that it was “very encouraging to see [President Biden] is starting off with strong, decisive action to fight COVID-19, save lives and get our economy on the road to recovery. Manufacturers are committed to ending this deadly pandemic.”

The “Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain” can be read here in its entirety.