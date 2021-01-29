A New Tool To Optimize Freight Transportation

iStock/Alexpunker

University of Arkansas industrial engineering researchers have developed a tool to help optimize freight movement across different modes of transportation. The customizable tool integrates a variety of data sources related to the design and operation of ports, locks, dams and ground transportation, and spatiotemporal models, to help decision-makers understand how best to transport freight across the United States.

“Access to data on the design and operation of interdependent critical infrastructures, known as ‘ICIs,’ is now recognized as essential for fostering new data analytics, design and decision-support tools,” said Haitao Liao, professor of industrial engineering . “This project has created and made available synthetic and simulated data on ICIs by developing new data-creation techniques and model-based approaches to simulating ICIs and human cognition and behavior with ICIs.”

The university explained the tool has applications in commodity supply chains as well as in disaster relief efforts.

Click here to use the simulation tool.