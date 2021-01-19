No More Bull: Companies Address Supply Chain ‘Fragility’

iStock/vicnt

The past year might have seemed like a mega-version of the proverbial bull in a china shop, with the “bull” being pandemic-related disruption and the “china shop” representing (among other things) the supply chain status quo. In fact, a recent survey of business executives found 75% called the pandemic the biggest business challenge of their careers, and 83% said they are more aware of supply chain risks than they were a year ago.

But even as companies have swept up the damage and tried to make their operations bull-proof, it hasn’t all been bad news. Many respondents to a new survey conducted by Orange Business Services said the pandemic had spurred innovation at their organizations. Nearly 75% of supply chain leaders reported that they continued to innovate throughout the crisis, and 44% even said the crisis had a positive impact.

“The pandemic has opened a lot of eyes,” Istvan Lencz, head of global logistics for Heineken, told Orange. “Things we thought were impossible have happened. Now, we don’t say that anything is impossible. There are many questions we’re asking that we have never asked before, relating to our planning and how we organize ourselves — things we thought were crazy questions, we don’t discount them so fast. When it comes to future scenarios, we need to keep our minds open.”

As another recent study found, Orange said businesses are looking at many ways to improve their supply chain operations. These include:

Transforming their onshore, near-shore and offshore manufacturing mix (64%);

Overhauling procurement and risk management strategies (90%); and

Assessing their extended supply chains (54%).

All of this adds up to a significant mind change for many organizations, to the point they might consider options they would have dismissed not long ago as “crazy,” to borrow Lencz’s phrasing.

“We are moving to a new equilibrium,” added Thierry Driesens, digital transformation officer at DHL Supply Chain. “After all this disruption, will leaders be brave enough to move away from a model that has a single source or point of failure, even if it is the cheapest option? Will they try to be less dependent on low-cost manufacturing countries?”

They might find they have little choice. “The global health emergency has made organizations accept the fragility of their ecosystems,” said Kristof Symons, international executive vice president of Orange Business Services. “Critical gaps must be plugged to ensure end-to-end visibility on a global scale and minimize the risk to the business.”

The survey involved 320 senior executives from industries including retail and manufacturing, and in-depth interviews with “selected leaders and experts in supply chain management and innovation.” It can be downloaded here.