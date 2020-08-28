On-Time Retail Delivery by Drone — Maybe Not ‘Perfect’ but ‘Good Enough’

This is either a next-generation retail delivery drone or a ceiling fan that wanted to make a career change. (iStock/tiero)

Faster, somewhat customized last-mile delivery by drone is in retailers’ futures — and soon at consumers’ front doors — according to researchers with the University of Texas at Dallas.

Faculty members from the Naveen Jindal School of Management said their research pointed to the number of last-mile warehouses and the delivery speed of the drones both continuing to increase. And while retailers might prefer to be able to offer customers “perfect” online delivery guarantees, they can come pretty close to that goal by using a zoned delivery system.

“A retailer could give any customer who is 1 mile away a delivery-time guarantee of 5 minutes and a customer 1.5 miles away a delivery-time guarantee of 7 minutes,” explained Dr. Milind Dawande, professor of operations management and one of the co-authors of a paper published recently in Production and Operations Management.

“While perfect customization is theoretically best for the retailer, it is impractical,” Dawande said. “Instead, the retailer might offer all customers less than 5 miles away a guaranteed delivery time of 15 minutes. In other words, limited customization is good enough.”

A few issues will need to be resolved before retailers can reduce their on-time deliveries from days to minutes. One is that there need to be enough last-mile warehouses to support these drone deliveries; congested areas might not be able to support many new facilities like this. And, of course, privacy and safety issues are another challenge.

Nevertheless, the wheel (or in this case, the rotor) is already in motion for faster drone delivery. “It would be reasonable to assume that drone technology is maturing quickly, and we should see a commercial rollout on a larger scale in the not-too-distant future,” Dawande said. “The COVID-19 pandemic will perhaps hasten this process.”