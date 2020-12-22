Our Top 10: It’s What Gap, Robots and Crustaceans Have in Common
First things first: Thank you for being part of the Supply Chain Best Practices/Retail & Hospitality Hub community. We’ve enjoyed bringing you best practice updates throughout 2020, and frankly, I don’t know how we could have gotten through this nutty year without you and the vital work that you and your peers perform every day. (Come to think of it, I don’t know how society could have made it through the year without people like you, but that’s a topic for another day.)
We plan to continue to bring you information and news in 2021 that will help you perform as America’s supply chain caretakers. Related to that, we took a look at the articles that were most popular with our readers in 2020 to help plan our coverage for the new year.
Our top-10 stories of the year — as chosen by you — reflect your varied interests: our profiles of leading companies and their supply chain best practices, as well as updates on the big news and trends of today, such as automation, the 2020 holiday season (aka, “Shipageddon“) and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The list:
- “Gap Inc.’s ‘Gold Standard’ Distribution Center is a Technological Wonder” — Our most popular article by far. Our colleague Larry Aylward traveled to Groveport, Ohio, to see the DC in action and share what he saw with you.
- “HD Supply Takes Extra Measures to Protect Employees and Customers” — Content director Alan Dorich reported on how this industrial supplier kept people safe during the pandemic.
- “Study Observes Ongoing ‘Tug-of-War’ in Logistics Jobs” — The ever-popular question: Is automation coming for our jobs?
- “New Warehouse Robot is a Coronavirus Killer” — Speaking of automation — let’s let the robots do the dirty jobs.
- “Your Neighbor Might Deliver Your Future Walmart Purchases” — Or, instead of using robots, why don’t we have Mr. Jones from across the street take care of the last mile for us?
- “Legend Transportation Takes the High Road” — Two guys and a truck. Actually, a lot of trucks.
- “It’s Gonna Be a Curbside Christmas” — Be honest: You don’t really miss those mall crowds, do you?
- “Coca-Cola Has a Thirst for New Supply Chain Solutions” — The headline says it all.
- “Vaccine Distribution Not Ready for Takeoff” — Luckily, things appear to have improved since this article posted in October.
- “Top Scientists Try to Help Bottom Dwellers” — One of my favorites from 2020. People, can we all pledge to think of America’s lobsters in 2021?! (Particularly if surf and turf is on the menu.)
Have a great New Year!