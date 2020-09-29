Price is Nice but Transparent is Ascendant

iStock/Chainarong Prasertthai

Like some of the people at your next class reunion, you might have a little trouble recognizing the supply chain in a few years. That is, you might if organizations make good on their promises to improve visibility and resiliency, and certain practices like JIT are less emphasized in some industries.

Foley & Lardner LLP, a B2B law firm with a supply chain practice, says COVID-19 will usher in some “potentially drastic shifts in supply chain management.” Based on its survey of more than 140 manufacturing executives, the firm predicts a shift in focus from “low costs and lean inventory, to one that prioritizes stability and resilience.” More than 60%, in fact, said they expected a decreased emphasis on JIT manufacturing models.

Of course, some of these ideas have been in the air for a while. But the big-D pandemic disruption of 2020 suggests that, for many companies, it is a case of this time we really mean it.

“The survey findings point to a significant shift in perspective, but not necessarily a new one,” said Vanessa Miller, co-chair of Foley’s coronavirus task force and supply chain team. “After the Great Recession, we saw calls for sweeping change, albeit on different issues, only to find that some of it was easier said than done. But 2020 is not 2009, and we may very well see companies follow through this time — especially if they see continuity of supply begin to overtake price as a key driver for success.”

Among Foley’s findings:

93% of executives said their companies are implementing or strengthening supply chain contingency plans.

70% said they expect COVID-19 will lead to less focus on the lowest-cost suppliers.

43% have already withdrawn from China or plan to do so.

62% expect less emphasis on JIT.

“There are lessons to be learned from this pandemic,” Miller said. “Among them is that cost may not be the only consideration, that companies can stabilize their supply chains by bringing on alternative suppliers or moving certain functions in-house, and that technology can help stem future disruption. But the principal lesson —wake-up call, really — might simply be that such disruptions are an unshakeable reality, and that executives must have a proactive strategy if they hope to head them off.”

“In the midst of the pandemic it is no longer acceptable to not show your cards or be uncommunicative with buyers.”

Another prediction from the the study: Transparency will be highly prioritized in the 2020s. “In the COVID-19 environment, more questions are being asked within the supply chain, and companies are sharing more information about their capacity with customers,” observed Ann Marie Uetz, the head of Foley’s coronavirus task force. “Whereas, prior to the crisis, customers might request information and not get it, in the midst of the pandemic it is no longer acceptable to not show your cards or be uncommunicative with buyers.” Already, 75% of companies have begun to evaluate their supply base for warning signs of distress.

Of course, different industries will respond differently to the events of 2020 and that does influence the survey results. For instance, 44% of those surveyed identified their industry as either automotive or general manufacturing. By contrast, only 10% were in healthcare or medical products, 6% in consumer goods and 3% in fashion, beauty or apparel.

“No one industry — or company — is alike,” Foley noted in its conclusion. “Automakers, for instance, seem to be more interested in supplier visibility and less keen on multi-sourcing and diversifying than their general manufacturing counterpoints, according to our survey. Other verticals will have their own unique set of preferences, challenges, risks and opportunities. In any case, supply chains of the future will very likely look quite different than they do today.”

In other words, supply chains, like people, change. You might find yourself thinking, “I can’t believe I had a thing for that procurement approach all those years ago. Sad!”

The complete report, which also delves into technology trends and everyone’s favorite French term in 2020, force majeure, can be read here.