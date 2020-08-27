Procurement Heroes Prepare for Sequel, with Some Plot Twists

iStock/Thomas De Wever

“If there’s something weird and it don’t look good,

Who you gonna call?”

Um, how about we just ping Natalie or Joe in procurement? After all, they helped us bust through some scary times in the past.

Good idea! As a new article from McKinsey & Co. reminds us, “procurement has led the way out of a crisis before, and can again.” Its authors cited the Great Recession, which was possibly a formative experience for many of today’s procurement leaders. In the 5 years following the onset of that crisis, they noted, companies with top-performing procurement capabilities saw total return to shareholders that were 42% higher than at organizations with lower procurement capabilities.

But things are a little different this time around. “Then, most companies focused on strategies to recover from the financial effects of the recession,” McKinsey explained. “Today, in addition to recovering profitability and finding ways to preserve cash, companies face the added challenges of shifting supply-market dynamics, changing ways of working, increasingly volatile demand and de-risking their supply chain to make it less vulnerable to disruption.”

That will require some rethinking of the procurement function, according to McKinsey. It recommended these 5 steps:

Strengthen the resilience of your supply chain — This can include building transparency into the chain beyond first-tier suppliers, multisourcing of critical inputs and running simulations to see how events might unfold.

Embrace zero-base category strategies and value creation — This can take many forms. For example, “Instead of contracting with IT suppliers on the basis of time and materials, procurement departments can look to peg contractor fees to performance,” McKinsey said.

Invest in partnerships and innovation –– In Australia this year, short-handed supermarkets kept up with skyrocketing sales by contracting with thousands of laid-off airline workers.

Accelerate your adoption of digital and analytics — “As remote work becomes the next normal, digitization can be an important enabler of effective collaboration across functions,” McKinsey said.

Transform to a future-ready operating model — Approaches to consider: “Assigning a cross-functional ‘sprint team’ to accelerate capturing value in a specific spend category, or creating a ‘negotiation factory’ to deliver contract negotiations in assembly-line fashion or rapidly onboard a new supplier.”

That’s your mission, procurement professionals. And if it seems like the stakes are high, well, they are. For inspiration, just remember what Dr. Ray Stantz once said: “I’ve worked in the private sector. They expect results.”