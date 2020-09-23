Ready for ‘The Next Big Challenge?’

DHL’s “Logistics Trend Radar,” graphed.

If today’s supply chain were a person, would we all be a little in awe of it — and maybe pity it just a little, too? It’s like this: For a long time, we were happy just moving things from point A to point B as efficiently as possible. And that’s by and large what happened and we were mostly OK with it.

But no more. Today’s overachieving supply chain is expected to be “resilient,” “sustainable” and able to meet the needs of the so-called “new customer.” And now, we are being told it needs to be “future proof,” too. What’s next? Will we expect our supply chain to clean the leaves from our gutters, send us a Christmas card every year and cure COVID-19?

Nevertheless, this is where we seem to be with our supply chain expectations today (short of gutter cleaning, etc.). The disruption of the pandemic accelerated “by years” several trends already underway in the areas of logistics innovation, automation and digitalization, notes the latest “Logistics Trend Radar” from DHL. Where does that leave us?

“The next big challenge will be future proofing the logistics workforce through training and upskilling in increasingly technologically sophisticated operations; this will take center stage on the strategic agendas of supply chain organizations in the years to come,” said Matthias Heutger, a SVP at DHL and its global head of innovation and commercial development. “We already see the impact of COVID-19 is accelerating trends that were already well underway — big data analytics, robotics and automation, and IoT, all of which are underpinned by steady progress in artificial intelligence.”

DHL based its latest “Logistics Trend Radar” on input taken over the past two years from more than 20,000 logistics professionals and technology experts. “It is important to forecast the challenges ahead and envision possible solutions so that we may best advise our customers,” said Katja Busch, DHL chief commercial officer. “The mega trends that will continue to engage us are not unfamiliar: new technologies, growing e-commerce and sustainability. But some areas will evolve faster than others, so there is the need to understand the underlying trends and their impact on logistics — not least because of the impact of COVID-19 on global commerce and the entire workforce.”

The social, business and technology trends likely to have the greatest impact on supply chains in the next 5 to 10 years are self-driving vehicles, “super-grid logistics” and “next-generation security.” Shorter term, AI, IoT, blockchain and 3-D printing will continue to have major impacts.

But, as Heutger pointed out, the workforce and not just algorithms will play an important role in “future-proofing” supply chains.

“Companies are realizing that they need to pay more attention to the human side of their activities,” the DHL report noted. “Digital systems need people to build, maintain and improve them, and supply chain operations require close and continual collaboration between people and machines. Organizations that fail to recognize the central role of people in the success of their supply chains are already running into problems, from shortages of skilled personnel to the outright rejection of promising new technologies. In the coming years, companies will need to address these issues by taking a human-centered approach to innovation.”

Want to read the entire 84-page “Logistics Trend Radar” report? Find yourself a comfortable place to sit and download it here.