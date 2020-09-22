Report Calls for More Government Accountability of Foreign Suppliers

iStock/nito100

Sustainability is growing priority for many companies, particularly those with supply chains that extend to developing countries. Greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental issues usually come to mind when people think of corporate sustainability, but some foreign suppliers’ exploitive labor practices are a related concern.

It’s not just sneakers, smart phones and other consumer products that raise red flags. The 15 largest U.S. government agencies procured $586 billion worth of goods in 2019, and these can include products made under questionable conditions. In one instance, according to a new report, children made up a third of the workforce at a Bangladeshi factory manufacturing U.S. Marine Corps shirts for sale in U.S. military stores.

“The U.S. is implicated in the mistreatment of workers around the world, including some who are suffering from physical abuse and modern forms of slavery,” the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights said. “These practices are contrary to core American values but are being funded by U.S. taxpayers.”

In “Purchasing Power: How the U.S. Government Can Use Federal Procurement to Uphold Human Rights,” NYU Stern noted the U.S. has taken recent “promising steps” to address the issue. For instance, the 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act “stipulated that goods produced by North Korean nationals are the product of forced labor and are prohibited from being imported into the U.S. unless clear and convincing evidence proves otherwise.”

The NYU Stern report made several recommendations that the federal government could make to further improve the work conditions of people employed by government contractors in other countries. They included:

The creation of a binding code of conduct in high-risk procurement contracts with all prime contractors and subcontractors.

Reliance on external monitors to assess whether rights are protected.

The use of penalties as a last resort to enforce compliance.

“Given the sheer scale of U.S. government procurement, and the U.S.’s attendant buying power across myriad sectors, the power of procurement as a means to effect supply chain reform is extremely broad,” the report insisted.

Whether or not the federal government heeds NYU Stern’s suggestions, the protection of human rights of workers employed by suppliers overseas is on the radar of many in the private sector. Recently, the CEO of Nestlé declared that child labor “has no place in our supply chain.”

The complete NYU Stern report can be accessed through here.