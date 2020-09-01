Retail Among Sectors Most Likely to Feel Sustainability Pressures

iStock/Halfpoint

Retail is one of the industries most likely to feel pressure to link supply chain considerations with sustainability concerns, according to a new report. In fact, the sector is second in this regard only to extractive industries such as mining and forestry.

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics (MIT CTL) released their “State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2020” report today. A preview of the report had been released in mid-July, as we reported here.

For retail and some other industries, sustainability goals can take the form of highly laudable actions such as eliminating child labor from the supply chain. Closer to home, packaging and plastics waste are other concerns. “For retailers, goals around waste and end-of-life management have become increasingly common as consumer waste, such as discarded plastics and corrugated packaging, has filled up dumpsters and recycling bins,” the report said. “Plastic bag bans have been introduced around the world, particularly in Europe and North America, to minimize plastics at the point of pickup [although these have been temporarily suspended during COVID-19].”

These pressures are felt by consumer packaged goods manufacturers, as well. As James McCall, supply chain sustainability leader for Procter & Gamble, told the report’s authors: “We have seen a significant increase in consumer and retailer engagement around citizenship and sustainability over the last five years. Consumers are looking for sustainable products that still offer the same quality and high performance they expect while having a smaller footprint.”

In addition, pressure to maintain a sustainable supply chain is coming from all directions, study participants reported, including from internal sources. “Pressure has increased, but it is a different type of pressure,” explained Marcus Chung, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing for apparel maker ThirdLove. “[It] used to be ‘name and shame’ from NGOs and journalists exposing companies in the 1990s and early 2000s. This still happens, but emerging brands are trying to build sustainability into their brand ethos.”

However, despite feeling pressed from multiple stakeholders to up their games, CSCMP and MIT CTL said, “Many organizations appear to be rudderless when it comes to supply chain sustainability. Less than half of the supply chain professionals surveyed confirmed that their organizations have publicly stated supply chain sustainability goals. One-third maintained that their enterprises don’t have such goals, and the remaining respondents were not sure whether these goals exist at their firms.”

The full report can be downloaded here.