Retail Pharmacies Prepare for Vaccine Rollout

iStock/x-reflexnaja

Healthcare retailers are set to play their role in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to begin as soon as next week. An estimated 20 million Americans will be rolling up their sleeves this month and another 50 million by the end of January.

Like it has throughout the supply chain, the vaccine rollout has created unique challenges for retail pharmacies, where most Americans are likely to be vaccinated.

“We have been on quite a journey the last several months, from entering into agreements with the federal government to distribute the vaccine, to preparing our operations and clinical services, all to get ready to be one of the places our customers and associates can receive the vaccine,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart chief medical officer, blogged this week. “I know we are all ready to get back to normal and enjoy life beyond the epidemic, and these vaccines will help us do that.”

Van Gilder said the nation’s largest retailer is approaching the task on multiple fronts:

It is preparing its 5,000-plus Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to receive the vaccine doses. This involves making sure all pharmacies have the correct freezers, as well as dry ice for storage.

It has entered into agreements with states to be able to support vaccinations where needed, whether in its pharmacies or at long-term care facilities.

It put in place processes to inform people of when to receive the first and second doses.

It has been educating its own associates about the vaccine so they are ready to receive it if they choose.

“With 90% of the American population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we will play an important part in making sure those who want a vaccine can get one when they are eligible based on their state’s prioritization, especially those in hard-to-reach parts of the country that have recently been hit hard by the epidemic,” Van Gilder said.

Pizza Boxes

Like Walmart, Walgreens is an old hand at providing immunizations. Only this time, its pharmacies must be equipped to handle vaccines that will need to be kept at temperatures as low as 80 degrees Celsius below zero.

The Pfizer vaccine — the one that must be kept especially cold — will be shipped to pharmacies in a thermal shipper filled with dry ice and temperature gauges. Within the shipper, the vaccine will be packaged in as many as five trays resembling pizza boxes, each of which will contain a minimum of 195 vials (with five doses per vial or 975 doses).

Pharmacy staff will have to remember that the thermal shipper can be opened a maximum of two times per day for about three minutes each time. Every five days or so, team members will add new dry ice using cryogenic gloves. That will extend the life of the thermal shipper for about 30 days.

For longer-term storage, approximately 100 Walgreens hubs across the country will be equipped with permanent ultra-cold freezers. This will allow for the safe transfer and storage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of additional hubs will have dry ice storage capabilities to keep the vaccine at the proper temperatures.

“In these freezers, the vaccine can be stored up to six months,” said Dave Stauffer, Walgreens director of immunizations, in a company statement. “But once thawed, it can only last in normal refrigeration for five days — and once you open and reconstitute a vial, the vaccines are only good for six hours. If the entire vial isn’t used in that six-hour window, it becomes waste.”

Vaccines from other manufacturers, such as Moderna, will have their own unique storage requirements. But needless to say, all will require last-mile preparation that will make the annual flu shot seem like a walk in the park.

“Having so many locations all over the country allowed us to strategically place the hubs, maximizing the location of doses to where patients are most in need from a population perspective,” said Vicki Yu, a member of Stauffer’s team. “This gives us the ability to provide coverage in underserved and rural locations, to help ensure that the entire population is protected.”

Trained pharmacy workers will be issued three different kinds of gloves to handle the ultra-cold vaccines and avoid a “Christmas Story“-type complication.

Fortunately, retail pharmacies have had months to prepare for this historic operation. “Because of our involvement with COVID testing back in the spring, we are able to leverage the processes that were set up in an even more rapid and ambiguous environment,” Yu noted. “There were a lot of lessons learned from that experience, and we applied that knowledge to create our hub and spoke model.”