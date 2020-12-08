Return to ‘Normal’ is Unlikely. Will You Settle for Return to Sender?

iStock/AaronAmat

Story Highlights:

Real estate giant CBRE projects $70.5 billion in returned holiday purchases this year.

That will create a reverse logistics nightmare for some retailers and an opportunity for 3PLs.

The trend will require an additional 400 million square feet of warehouse space over five years.

Unanswered question: Why do Americans keep buying their relatives so many poorly sized or ugly sweaters?

Online holiday sales will leap by 40% this year to $234.9 billion, powered by shoppers compelled to avoid stores and malls. Naturally, those same consumers will want to avoid the post-holiday tradition of returning purchases in-person. Many of them, having shopped without in-store dressing rooms, also will have ordered multiple sizes of the same item that they now want to return.

All that will lead to a boom in reverse logistics as consumers seek to return an estimated $70.5 billion worth of holiday purchases this season.

In a report released this week, CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, noted that the trend is not going away after the holidays. As much as 400 million square feet of additional space will be needed over the next five years to process returns, it predicted.

“E-commerce returns cause enormous stress to distribution networks, adding significant costs for retailers,” CBRE said. “For the average return, reverse logistics costs amount to 59% of the original sales price of the item.”

The pain might be most acute for apparel retailers. CBRE said they “likely will see the biggest rise in reverse logistics costs as many customers buy several of the same items to try on and return the ones that don’t fit. Apparel has the highest return rate for online purchases, from 30% or as much as double that of in-store purchases.” Further complicating matters, fashion apparel depreciates by as much as 50% over an eight- to 16-week period, “creating urgency to get returned items back up for sale.”

Retailers of electronics, small appliances, jewelry and accessories might see higher reverse logistics costs, too. A returned phone, for example, must be inspected, tested, wiped clean of customer data and perhaps repaired. Plus, like clothing, electronics are prone to lose value quickly.

CBRE noted retailers are responding by experimenting with new hybrid store models that can handle multiple forms of fulfillment, inventory control and reverse logistics. “For this to occur,” it said, “a robust portion of the store’s overall footprint will need to be utilized for storage, sorting/packing and shipping/receiving.”

Third-party logistics businesses can offer relief. “Many retailers use 3PL providers for their returns management to free up premium space for forward logistics,” CBRE explained. “This is a viable option for retailers that have a thin supply chain network, and allows them to focus on other aspects of their business. As a result, 3PL providers have become a major driver of industrial real estate demand.”

The full report, “Holiday E-commerce Spike Will Lead to Record Returns,” can be downloaded here.