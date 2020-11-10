Type to search

Schneider Electric Takes Steps to Strengthen its U.S. Supply Chain

Editorial Staff November 10, 2020
Workers at Schneider Electric’s plant in Lexington, Ky.

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen resilience, increase flexibility and safeguard its supply chain, Schneider Electric today announced it is investing $40 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas. The money will support innovative technologies and new production lines to increase capacity at Schneider Electric’s U.S. operations.

“This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to both our customers and our employees, while setting the foundation for the future,” said Annette Clayton, CEO and president of Schneider Electric North America. “We now have the technology and resources available to expand and efficiently produce more locally. By modernizing and localizing our operations, we can better serve our customers and minimize the risk of interruption when we face the challenges of global economic changes.”

France-based Schneider Electric said the initiative responds to growing interest among manufacturers to re-shore operations in an effort to avoid disruptions in global supply chains. “This new era of investing in smart manufacturing and automation tools is not only introducing the opportunity to upskill the industrial workforce, but it can help attract new talent and have a positive impact against the skills-gap concerns the industry faces,” the company said in a statement. “As part of this investment, Schneider Electric employees will receive more digital training opportunities and tools that will enable them to adopt new skill sets and work more efficiently in a modern setting.”

