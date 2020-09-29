SCM Upgrades May Prepare Companies for Future Disruptions

iStock/metamorworks

Oracle says new updates to its supply chain management product can help companies navigate the realities of 2020 and prepare for “whatever comes next.” The updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing will help improve users’ collaboration across supply networks, management of supply chain assets and long-term supply chain planning, it said.

“The last 12 months have stretched supply chains to the limit as organizations wrestle with the disruptions of COVID-19, shifting global trade agreements, rapidly changing customer expectations and numerous other unforeseen circumstances,” said Rick Jewell, senior vice president of applications development. “With the new capabilities within Oracle Cloud SCM, we are helping our customers navigate this complexity and build more adaptable businesses that can respond to today’s challenges and whatever comes next.”

Other features and capabilities of the new Oracle Cloud SCM include:

A digital assistant to provide mobile access to real-time supply chain information through a conversational interface.

A planning advisor that uses AI capabilities to display recommendations that optimize new product introduction and enable customers to respond to current and anticipated production disruptions, Oracle said.

Multi-tier supply chain collaboration to improve upstream visibility to increase overall supply chain responsiveness.

Optimized supply planning for project-specific material requirements and execution of purchase, transfer and work orders.

“It’s more important than ever for supply chain managers and leaders to have full visibility across the supply network to make decisions quickly,” noted Jeff Stiles, Oracle vice president of supply chain management product marketing, in a recent blog. “This is especially vital in supply, demand, and sales and operations planning as organizations move toward a continuous planning cycle. And, the ability to track and trace assets and inventory with real-time production and transportation condition monitoring is essential to improve collaboration and trust between trading partners.”

More information about Oracle Cloud SCM can be found here.