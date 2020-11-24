Seven Best Practices to Prepare for the Next Disruption

iStock/scyther5

More than 80% of organizations’ supply chains were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Moreover, it has taken 55% of them between three and six months to recover, while another 13% expect it could take up to one year. The Capgemini Research Institute warns that this long process of healing “means few organizations are prepared for any further potential disruption that may lie ahead.”

To bolster their resistance to disruption, companies need to focus on seven hallmarks of a resilient supply chain, Capgemini said today when it released the results of its research. They are:

Contingency planning

Localization

Diversification

Sustainability

Agility

End-to-end cost transparency

Visibility

“Enterprises must rethink their supply chain strategy and determine the right level of resilience that they are prepared to build into their value chain, ensuring that this is embedded throughout research and development, planning and execution,” said Roshan Gya, managing director and global head of operations transformation for Capgemini Invent. “Beyond efficiency, managing resilience and sustainability will become key targets for leadership team.”

The report, “Fast Forward: Rethinking Supply Chain Resilience for a Post-Pandemic World,” can be downloaded here.