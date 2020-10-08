Should You Stay or Should You Go?

iStock/ISerg

In 2020, many U.S. firms have thought about moving operations out of Asia and into North America.

A white paper from Oracle NetSuite spells out the pros and cons of reshoring.

Whatever you decide, don’t assume you can easily recreate your Asia operations in a totally new time zone.

That is the question a lot of companies are asking as they contemplate localizing or reshoring their supply chains. After all, in the words of that bard of the supply chain, Joe Strummer, if you stay there could be trouble. And yet, if you go … it could be double! (Maybe.)

At any rate, what do you do?

A white paper from Oracle NetSuite presents a basic cost-benefit analysis to help companies decide whether it is worth their effort to move supply sources from, say, China to locations in North America. It also helpfully advises you on how to make that big move, if that’s your decision.

And for many companies, localizing might be the perceived way to go. The study’s authors cited a survey that found almost two-thirds of American manufacturers said they were “likely” to bring production and sourcing back home, or at least to their home continent.

Many were scarred this year by losing access to products for weeks or longer when a supplier on the other side of the world shut down. “Post-pandemic, there’s now a recognition that the cheap, $3 shirt has the hidden cost of a six-month interruption in the supply chain if something like this happens again,” said Craig Harris, Oracle NetSuite industry principal for apparel and footwear, who was quoted in the white paper.

Oracle NetSuite noted that benefits to reshoring include lowered transportation costs, shortened lead times and the avoidance of some tariffs and taxes, which was a motivator for organizations even before the pandemic struck. The downsides of moving production to the West include the capital and production costs, as well as the challenge of finding qualified labor.

One thing is certain: Don’t assume you can recreate an exact replica of your Tianjin operation in a suburb of Atlanta or Cleveland. There are reasons China came to dominate manufacturing in recent decades, after all.

However, “If you can think about onshoring as a chance to modernize, build quality and automation into the process so that you can increase the quality and increase the flexibility of your manufacturing process to enable you to quickly change, it could make sense,” said Matt Wisner, Netsuite industry principal for manufacturing, also quoted in the white paper.

If your company does decide to make the big move, the white paper offered bullet-point advice on finding new suppliers, manufacturers and distributors in North America. Oracle NetSuite acknowledged that reshoring or localizing supply chains holds “real potential,” but it’s something not to be approached lightly and, indeed, most companies will probably conclude it’s not worth the effort after weighing the pros and cons.

“Experts agree a mass exodus of American companies from Asia is highly unlikely,” the paper concluded. “In fact, many would fail if that happened due to the current lack of resources in the U.S., Mexico and Canada to support such a transition at scale. But onshoring supply chains is no longer just a casual topic of debate in boardrooms. The coronavirus has been the final push for many American executives to seriously consider diversifying or rethinking their entirely offshore supply chains.”