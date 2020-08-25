Type to search

Manufacturing Industry Updates Retail Industry Updates Supply Chain Industry Updates

Smart Supply Chain is Key to Meeting Shopper Expectations

Editorial Staff August 25, 2020
Share
iStock/juststock

What do today’s omnichannel-savvy consumers expect? That’s more than an academic question, because retailers that understand and meet those shopper demands are more likely to emerge as winners in a competitive landscape.

“Today’s retailers’ reputations rest on how well they can adapt to consumer demands, [and] that means managing a wide variety of orders delivered when, where and how their customers expect,” said Bill Ryan, North American CEO for Kӧrber Supply Chain – Software.

Kӧrber and enVista together surveyed U.S. shoppers to understand their preferences in retail inventory, assortment and delivery. They found:

  • 67% of consumers expect inventory visibility across stores, online and mobile.
  • Nearly as many (65%) want the ability to buy anywhere and ship anywhere.
  • 48% said the ability to pick up an online purchase in-store influences where they shop.

enVista and Kӧrber also surveyed retailers about their top concerns as they evolve to meet today’s customer expectations. Retailers told them their top three challenges were balancing increased e-commerce demand with store demand, demand planning and forecasting, and improving efficiencies.

Across disciplines, retailers said these were the top challenges they faced:

  • Warehouse — The top priority is to expand capacity.
  • Inventory — Increase sustainability.
  • Transportation — Increase speed of delivery.
  • Store — Implement automation.

“The market is transforming, with consumers driving the change. They want agility, flexibility, speed and convenience,” the report concluded. “An efficient supply chain will be the critical growth enabler for both retailers and manufacturers. Retailers must elevate [their] supply chain capabilities to serve the needs of today’s consumers while efficiently managing the costs required to do so.”

The 20-page “2020 Supply Chain Survey” report can be downloaded here.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Coronavirus Has Sped Up Retail E-Commerce By About 5 Years
Editorial Staff August 24, 2020
Sure, Dinosaurs Were Cool, But There’s a Reason They’re In Museums Now
John Krukowski August 18, 2020
Why Walmart Cleaned up in the Second Quarter
Editorial Staff August 18, 2020
Lowe’s Builds on its Distribution Capabilities
Editorial Staff August 14, 2020

Related Stories

Brooklyn-Based 3-D Printer Manufacturer Closes its Doors
AI Startup Voxel51 Wants to Tell Shoppers if a Store is Busy Before They Arrive
Major Pizza Hut Franchisee to Close 300 Locations
Plenty of Room at the ‘Hotel COVID-19,’ Part Two — Lobbies, Rooms and Dining
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy