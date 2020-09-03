Supply Chain Improvements Help Macy’s Navigate Pandemic Landscape

iStock/AlexandreFagundes

Here’s how the head of Macy’s Inc. sees the state of the retail supply chain in the second half of 2020: “Everything on the digital agenda has been accelerated. Customers have migrated online at unprecedented rates. By some estimates, retail [has] seen 10 years of digital growth in just three months.”

Like many retailers, Macy’s e-tail business provided a much-needed boost during a second quarter when many brick-and-mortar stores and malls were closed to pedestrian traffic. In Q2, Macy’s e-commerce business grew 53% over Q2 2019. Still, CEO and Chairman Jeff Gennette noted in an earnings call this week that “few companies were adequately prepared to fully serve these migrating customers and those that rapidly invest in their digital retail infrastructure have significant opportunity.”

Macy’s was perhaps better prepared than others, having announced plans in February to invest in supply chain improvements. Now, as Gennette said, those efforts have been “accelerated.”

“We need to flex our network and fulfillment strategy, given the acceleration of digital, to focus on capacity expansion, cost efficiencies and providing customers with more choice and control over their delivery and returns experience,” he said.

One priority is to improve efficiencies and get products to its stores and customers faster. “The supply chain redesign that we shared with you in February is moving forward with an early emphasis on capacity planning and centralized fulfillment,” Gennette said.

Interim CFO Felicia Williams told analysts that the company has “really strong ambitions in our supply chain area and you know it’s all about the right content in the right channel at the right price and at the right time. And so our centralized fulfillment and inventory allocation strategy is under way.”

One positive development, she said, was Macy’s decision to remove silos between supply chain and merchandise planning functions. “That’s really facilitating decision-making — faster decision-making about placement of our inventory, ensuring that we get it in the right place, which we are seeing a little bit of benefit of turn in that area because of that decision,” Williams said.

The full transcript of the Sept. 2 earnings call can be found here.