Supply Chain, Industry Groups Ready for New Administration

Industry organizations across the supply chain said they were ready to work with the incoming Biden Administration. In statements released since the election was called for Joe Biden on Nov. 7, it also seemed clear that many groups simply were relieved to have the election behind the country.

“Manufacturers congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on being declared the winner of the presidential election,” National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and CEO Jay Timmons said in a statement. “The American people have spoken, and they have chosen a leader who throughout this campaign spoke of healing and bipartisanship. We also congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Her election will resound through history, and we are hopeful that it will send a message that helps us achieve the more inclusive country that manufacturers work to build every day.”

Timmons noted that “manufacturers trust the democratic process,” and pledged that NAM “will work with a Biden–Harris administration, along with the new Congress, to achieve economic recovery and American renewal. Manufacturers are committed to being part of the solution.”

According to Timmons, “It should be clear from the [state and congressional] gains made by the Republican Party in this election that the American people are not interested in extreme policies from either party; they are looking for smart, stable and solutions-oriented governance. The right approach, one that can unify our country, is an agenda like that advanced by manufacturers: a competitive tax and regulatory system, infrastructure investment, comprehensive immigration reform, expanded trade and a strengthened workforce.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF), too, congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. “After a historic and unprecedented election season, the country has selected our next commander in chief through its longstanding democratic process,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay commented. “We must rise above the political rhetoric that has divided our nation and remember we are Americans first. Now is the time to come together and unite around the substantial challenges we face and for the betterment of our country.”

The National Restaurant Association released a statement that urged both the incoming Biden Administration and outgoing Trump Administration to focus on helping the hard-hit restaurant industry over the next several months. “The National Restaurant Association applauds the election of President-elect Joe Biden, and we look forward to working with his administration and the new Congress in 2021,” Tom Bené, President and CEO said. “The record-setting turnout of this election underscores that now, more than ever, Americans are depending on their elected officials to work together to pass legislation to support the nation’s recovery.”

Bené added: “In the coming days and weeks, there will be many discussions about long-term goals and priorities; however, the short-term needs of the restaurant and foodservice industry — the nation’s second-largest private-sector employer — cannot be overlooked. We ask Congress to support proposals that include immediate relief for restaurants and small businesses across the country. Without this assistance, thousands of restaurants will close before a long-term solution can even be considered. We urge Congress and the Trump Administration to return to work quickly and help get the nation on a path towards recovery.”

A spokesperson for the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) said the organization did not plan to issue a post-election statement. However, in a blog posted on Nov. 6 when Biden was clearly leading in the Electoral College count, CEO Abe Eshkenazi wrote that “It’s been a difficult year. The election is just the latest in a series of stressful, often alarmingly divisive, events in our lives. No matter the result, we all must remember the importance of collaboration, teamwork and understanding and supporting each other.

“Only when we stand united can we successfully align resources to strengthen networks and use supply chains to create a better world.”