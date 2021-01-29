Supply Chain Technology: What’s Coming and What’s Most Likely

iStock/Urupong

Everyone is focused on what changes 2021 may bring, but some are peering even further into the future.

“The next three to five years will usher in not only an increase in the adoption of digital supply chain technologies but also new, more IT-focused roles that supply chain leaders must integrate,” Gartner said this week. “Heads of supply chain technology must take note of these Gartner 2021 predictions to advance digital maturity and business performance.”

We’ve already looked at one of Gartner’s expectations: the rapid adoption of robotic goods-to-person (G2P) systems in warehouse environments in the next two years. Other predictions include:

By 2023, 50% of global product-centric enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility platforms.

Through 2023, less than 5% of control tower-like deployments will fulfill their end-to-end potential due to mindset and cultural obstacles. The research and advisory company explains: “Most supply chain organizations are functionally siloed and therefore measured within their respective domains and roles. A significant end-to-end transformation that would make full use of all capabilities of a control tower would require a complete shift in mindset.” (More on control towers here .)

.) By 2025, more than 50% of supply chain organizations will have a technology leadership role reporting directly to the chief supply chain officer. “Relying solely on enterprise IT for all technological needs can slow down the digitalization of the supply chain,” Gartner noted. “A dedicated technology leader within the supply chain organization is in a much better position to advance digital transformation initiatives and create the optimal technology mix.”

Through 2024, 50% of supply chain organizations will invest in applications that support artificial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities.

We’ll know in a couple of years how accurate these predictions turn out to have been. “It’s a good thing that supply chain technology gets the attention it deserves,” says Dwight Klappich, vice president/analyst with Gartner. “However, emerging supply chain management technologies are often overhyped, and leaders must aim to fully understand the risks and opportunities associated with each new technology.”