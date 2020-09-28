Supply Chain Will Play Role in Future Growth

iStock/smshoot

Supply chain optimization is among several trends that will help companies recover and resume growth after the disruption of COVID-19, says an analysis released today by Frost & Sullivan.

“The Reshaping of Industries Caused by COVID-19” recommends organizations take advantage of “radical innovations” in autonomous fleets, on-demand delivery, augmented and virtual reality, advanced robotics, real-time inventory tracking and 3-D printing. Frost & Sullivan said these technologies “could completely disrupt the supply chain in the next 10 years.”

“From transformative megatrends to geopolitical chaos, there are several factors making it increasingly difficult to grow,” said Murali Krishnan, a senior industry analyst with the Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Group. “In the near term, companies should focus on diversifying supply chains and leveraging new opportunities arising from changing customer demands. In the long term, it is important to internally adapt to new technologies that support workplace and operational continuity to have a smoother transformation during recovery.”

The report identified other growth drivers including connected/remote work, lights-out operations and human augmentation. An example of the latter is the use of behavioral data to enhance healthcare systems, financial services and cybersecurity.

“The shift in focus on cost optimization and on avoiding further production losses post-COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of automation and industrial robots across various industries,” added Chaitanya Habib, a Visionary Innovation Group Research Analyst. “As a result, the global industrial robotics market is expected to grow from $44.6 billion in 2020 to $73 billion in the next five years, with increasing FDA approval and patent activity.”

