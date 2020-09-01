Supply Chains Brace for Wildfire-Caused Disruptions

iStock/Kevin Lendio

The five wildfire systems now threatening northern and central California present a substantial threat to supply chains there, in addition to their awful toll on human lives and property. As of Aug. 30, the wildfires had burned more than 1.66 million acres, and California’s fire season doesn’t even end until October.

“While no businesses have reported disruptions due to the wildfires as of this writing,” a DHL Resilience360 special bulletin reported on Aug 31., “there is potential for rolling blackouts to threaten the manufacturing sector while road closures across different counties may affect logistics and transportation activities.”

Resilience360 noted that the fires or related impacts such as rolling blackouts could impact major technology centers that supply the automotive, engineering and manufacturing industries. Not to mention, California is a world-leading agricultural producer.

The state also is home to more than 3,000 biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and device manufacturing companies. “Disruption [from] power outages caused by weather-related events is not new to the industry,” the bulletin said. “However, during a global pandemic, a combination of wildfires and power outages threatens to mount further pressure on the healthcare industry.”

Resilience360 urged customers “to keep abreast of the latest developments and … establish and communicate emergency response and contingency procedures throughout their supply chains.”