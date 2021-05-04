The Best Pest Practices to Get the Bugs Out

iStock/shock77

You might manage a tidy facility that would impress Marie Kondo, but are there holes in your supply chain that would allow four-, six- or eight-legged intruders to crawl in and damage your packaging and products? Have orders ever been returned because they showed signs of being gnawed on or contained droppings?

Orkin warns that pests can infiltrate your supply chain through numerous entry points: through your suppliers’ operations, via trucks transporting products to and from your facility, in packaging (cockroaches love cardboard boxes), in your own facility (sorry, but all it requires is one little crack in a wall) and at your distributors’ facilities. Even if your business doesn’t directly concern food or other perishables, you might be at risk of infiltration by insects, rodents or birds.

“Constant readiness will not only help you protect your manufacturing facility from pests, but also help you spot problems at every step of the supply chain,” Orkin says in a newly released guide. “You don’t want to suffer the consequences of an infestation when a few proactive steps could have kept one from happening in the first place.”

The pest management company lists several best pest practices to de-bug your supply chain along every step. They include:

Confirm that your suppliers’ pest management protocols are consistent with (or even more stringent) than your own.

Inspect all delivery trucks and examine packages for signs of pest activity.

Train your employees and what to look out for and how to report a problem.

Inspect all outgoing trucks.

Costly problems can arise even after your shipment has left your facility. “Distribution facilities are at constant risk for pest infestations,” Orkin noted. “Because of this, diligence is key during this final stop to make sure your products are not contaminated upon arrival. Talk to your distribution partners to make sure they’re in compliance with the latest transportation sanitation standards in order to best protect your products.”