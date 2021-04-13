‘Troubling’ Rise in Attacks on Supply Chain Data

iStock/demaerre

Supply chain data hacks rose 42% in Q1 2021, according to a new analysis from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).

Nearly 140 organizations reported being impacted by supply chain attacks in the first quarter at 27 different third-party vendors, including IT provider Accellion. ITRC estimated the reported supply chain attacks affected seven million people. In Q4 2020, only 19 supply chain attack-related compromises were reported. The number of individuals impacted by these attacks was 564 percent higher versus in the previous quarter.

“The rise in supply chain attacks is troubling,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the nonprofit ITRC. “Supply chain, phishing and ransomware attacks reflect a broader trend [indicating] that cybercriminals want to exploit multiple organizations through a single point of attack. The most important action people can take to help protect themselves is to exercise good cyber-hygiene habits.”

